Astar (ASTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $914.66 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Astar has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market cap of $914.66 million and $51.17 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,401,473,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,593,747,644 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

