Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 579.4% from the February 14th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Auddia Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AUUD remained flat at $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,478. Auddia has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

See Also

