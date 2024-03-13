Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.55

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.55 and last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 45510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

