Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.46. 117,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,483. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.