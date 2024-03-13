AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of AutoZone worth $50,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

AutoZone stock traded up $13.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,072.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,510. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,152.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,783.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,652.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.