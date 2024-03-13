Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $54.14

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $20.43 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.14 or 0.00074042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

