Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.90.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AXON stock opened at $311.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $325.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
