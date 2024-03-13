Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $311.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $325.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.