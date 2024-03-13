Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXON. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

AXON stock opened at $311.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at $88,083,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

