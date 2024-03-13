B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

