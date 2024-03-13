B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $243.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

