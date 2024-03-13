B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,445 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

