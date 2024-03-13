B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 16,784 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

