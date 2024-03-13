B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $614.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $551.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.31 and a one year high of $624.42. The firm has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

