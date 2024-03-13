B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

