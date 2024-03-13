B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.