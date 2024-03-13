B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 662 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

