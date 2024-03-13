B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

