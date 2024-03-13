Bancor Achieves Market Cap of $135.99 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Bancor has a market cap of $135.99 million and approximately $21.52 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00017287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00024276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73,418.16 or 1.00023920 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00180236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,403,906 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,405,203.33472411 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 1.01442396 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $20,973,162.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.