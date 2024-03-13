Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.50 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

IRTC stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

