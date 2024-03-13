Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,164 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $365,342,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,425,000 after buying an additional 970,327 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $217.32.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

