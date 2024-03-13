Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 676 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 71.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $458.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.79 and its 200 day moving average is $458.74. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

