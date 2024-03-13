Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SRE opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.