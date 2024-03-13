Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $306.54 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $316,163,342. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

