Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 445 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.6 %

PSX opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

