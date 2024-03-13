BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$48.81 on Wednesday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$48.67 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. The stock has a market cap of C$44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.04.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0691554 EPS for the current year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
