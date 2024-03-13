Beauty Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,180 call options.

Beauty Health Stock Up 24.5 %

Beauty Health stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 11,941,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Benchmark lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 583.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 377,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 321,898 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $9,790,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

