Beyond (BYON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/7/2024 – Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/21/2024 – Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Beyond had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Beyond is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Beyond Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BYON stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.76. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

