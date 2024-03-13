B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.71.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -86.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

