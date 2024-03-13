Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Bilibili stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.98. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Bilibili by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 5,117.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 242,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

