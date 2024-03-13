Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

BILI stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.98. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

