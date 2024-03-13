BILL (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 190.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. Equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

