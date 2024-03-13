bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.