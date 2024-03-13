bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.