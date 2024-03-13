Biomea Fusion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 32,261 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 903% compared to the typical volume of 3,217 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMEA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Biomea Fusion stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 446,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,746. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 369,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 980,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

