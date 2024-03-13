BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 895,000 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the February 14th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioSig Technologies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 252.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of BSGM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 33,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.22. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.