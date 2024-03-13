Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 266 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

