Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 7,415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 273.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,412,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

