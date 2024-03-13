Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773,293. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

