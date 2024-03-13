Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 151.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 244,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,694,000 after buying an additional 222,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $162.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.40 and a 1 year high of $162.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.