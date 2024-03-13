Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 197.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,190,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

OGN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 574,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.