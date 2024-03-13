Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 6.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.78. 598,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.