Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. 273,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.