Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Makes New $204,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $523,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

