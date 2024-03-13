Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 190 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $255.69. The company had a trading volume of 428,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.61. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

