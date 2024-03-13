Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,180. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

