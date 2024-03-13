Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $262.77. 252,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,728. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.32. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

