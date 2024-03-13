BitShares (BTS) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $15.13 million and $994,482.71 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001488 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000951 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.