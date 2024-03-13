Bittensor (TAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.30 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $688.03 or 0.00940408 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $31.30 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,406,325 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,404,332. The last known price of Bittensor is 680.55379354 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $31,453,366.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

