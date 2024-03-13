BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the February 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BGR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,428. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth $132,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

