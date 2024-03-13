BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

