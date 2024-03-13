BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
