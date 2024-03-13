BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 69,397 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 170,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,664 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

